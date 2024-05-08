Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped TRON has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped TRON has a market cap of $10.68 billion and $1.44 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 87,505,287,879 coins and its circulating supply is 87,505,232,160 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 87,507,206,205.8016 with 87,507,207,525.04733 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.12119148 USD and is up 1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,833,263.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

