WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.

WVS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WVFC opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.24. WVS Financial has a 1-year low of $12.16 and a 1-year high of $13.99.

Get WVS Financial alerts:

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.90%.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WVS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WVS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.