Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 10th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $10.91.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.
