Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 33.3% annually over the last three years.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

