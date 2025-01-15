First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2025

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMBGet Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 420,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 203,689 shares.The stock last traded at $50.81 and had previously closed at $50.61.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,331 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 629,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after buying an additional 29,957 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after buying an additional 25,002 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 419,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,780,000 after buying an additional 19,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 403,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after acquiring an additional 50,146 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.