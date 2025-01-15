First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 420,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 203,689 shares.The stock last traded at $50.81 and had previously closed at $50.61.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.
The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
