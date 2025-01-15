TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target (up from $1.40) on shares of TRX Gold in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE:TRX opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TRX Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ground Swell Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 201.9% during the third quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC now owns 72,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TRX Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TRX Gold by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 334,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

