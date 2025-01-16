Short Interest in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Drops By 35.8%

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,900 shares, a drop of 35.8% from the December 15th total of 487,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

Shares of STIM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 537,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Washington CORP lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 1,274,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 599,455 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neuronetics by 33.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,039,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Neuronetics by 23.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 326,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 62,628 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Neuronetics by 124.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 322,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 178,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 87,816 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

