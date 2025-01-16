Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 148.8% in December

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,600 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the December 15th total of 396,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. S.A. Mason LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

