Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 148.8% in December

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 985,600 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the December 15th total of 396,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,636,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.44. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.2006 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Cheap Small-Cap Banks for Dividend Growth Investors
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Defensive Stocks Analysts Are Bullish on to Kick Off the Year
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Vistra Corp: Could 2025 Continue Its Streak of Outperformance?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.