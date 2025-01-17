Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CarMax Q2 Earnings

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.03. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on CarMax from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CarMax from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.17.

CarMax Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of KMX opened at $79.64 on Friday. CarMax has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. CarMax’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at CarMax

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,873.50. This represents a 90.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,589 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,746. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $6,942,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 351,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the third quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,934,000.

CarMax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.