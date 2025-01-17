RPOA Advisors Inc. Sells 174,677 Shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG)

RPOA Advisors Inc. cut its position in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,721,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,677 shares during the period. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF makes up 30.9% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned about 0.65% of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF worth $1,142,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $63,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.15. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (BKAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Total Return index. The fund tracks a broad index of US investment-grade fixed income securities, including Treasurys, agencies, CMBS, ABS and corporates. BKAG was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

