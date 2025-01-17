Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 854,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,909 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sphere Entertainment were worth $30,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MSGE stock opened at $35.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.04. Sphere Entertainment has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

Sphere Entertainment Co is a premier live entertainment and media company. The Company includes Sphere, a next-generation entertainment medium powered by cutting-edge technologies to redefine the future of entertainment. The first Sphere venue opened in Las Vegas in September 2023. In addition, the Company includes MSG Networks, which operates two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG Sportsnet, as well as a direct-to-consumer and authenticated streaming product, MSG+, delivering a wide range of live sports content and other programming.

