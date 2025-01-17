Ventum Cap Mkts Cuts Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) – Research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Endeavour Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDR. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Ventum Financial set a C$9.00 price target on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.63.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TSE:EDR opened at C$5.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$5.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.53. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$7.87.

Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Donald Paul Gray sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.62, for a total value of C$396,990.00. Also, Director Rex John Mclennan sold 34,800 shares of Endeavour Silver stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$226,200.00. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The company has three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, the Bolanitos Mine in Guanajuato and the El Compas Mine in Zacatecas.

