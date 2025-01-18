Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,676.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Ambarella Trading Up 3.3 %
Ambarella stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 573,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 180.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 389.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 173.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ambarella
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ambarella
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.