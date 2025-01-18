Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) COO Chan W. Lee Sells 1,000 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $75,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,918 shares in the company, valued at $8,418,676.20. This trade represents a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ambarella Trading Up 3.3 %

Ambarella stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 573,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,472. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $60.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $39.69 and a one year high of $81.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ambarella by 180.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 389.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 6,014.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 173.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 6th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

