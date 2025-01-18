Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) CEO Paul J. Hastings Sells 17,378 Shares

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 17,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $38,231.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,689.80. This represents a 5.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NKTX stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,778. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. Nkarta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 76,612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nkarta by 65.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nkarta by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 72,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Nkarta by 28,478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 135,274 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nkarta by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 35,643 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. RODMAN&RENSHAW raised Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw started coverage on Nkarta in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

