Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at UBS Group

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AR. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.26 and a beta of 3.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.11. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,460,062 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $500,231,000 after buying an additional 675,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,852,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $139,054,000 after acquiring an additional 61,490 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,378,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,452,000 after purchasing an additional 411,549 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 2,943,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $96,061,000 after purchasing an additional 128,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,664,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,342,000 after purchasing an additional 122,815 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.