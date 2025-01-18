Aprea Therapeutics Discloses Unaudited Financials and Updates Corporate PresentationAprea Therapeutics, Inc. recently released an updated corporate presentation, alongside disclosing financial information as of December 31, 2024. The company shared t

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aprea Therapeutics’s 8K filing here.
About Aprea Therapeutics
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors.
