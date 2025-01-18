BM Technologies Announces Merger Agreement with First Carolina Bank

BM Technologies, Inc., a Delaware Corporation (NYSE: BMTX), disclosed in an 8-K filing on January 15, 2025, that the company has entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with First Carolina Bank and Double Eagle Acquisition Corp., Inc., a subsidiary of Parent. The Merger Agreement outlines the merger of Merger Sub with BM Technologies, with the latter continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent.

Get alerts:

According to the agreement, the closing date for the Merger is set for January 31, 2025. The effective time of the Merger is specified to be at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time on the same date, subject to the necessary closing conditions.

In compliance with regulations, BM Technologies highlighted forward-looking statements in the communication, indicating that uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances could affect the company’s expected results, strategies, and performance. Various factors, including the timing of the Merger, completion risks, and potential impacts on the company’s operations, were listed as considerations affecting the actual outcomes of the transaction.

It was emphasized that the company cannot control or predict many of these circumstances. The forward-looking statements stated in the filing are based on current information available to BM Technologies and are to be regarded with caution, as information may change and guide expectations.

BM Technologies disclaimed any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements and urged a thoughtful understanding of the risks involved. Interested parties can access the filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the SEC’s website for further details about the transaction.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read BM Technologies’s 8K filing here.

BM Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BM Technologies, Inc, a financial technology company, facilitates deposits and banking services between a customer and its partner banks in the United States. It offers digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students through a full service fintech banking platform. The company was formerly known as BankMobile Technologies, Inc and changed its name to BM Technologies, Inc in January 2021.

Recommended Stories