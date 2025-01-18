Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Short Interest Update

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 999,100 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the December 15th total of 751,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in Enel Chile by 3.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 9.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 60,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 1.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 805,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $2.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Enel Chile has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.24.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0463 per share. This is an increase from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on Enel Chile

Enel Chile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.