Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL) Short Interest Update

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (NYSE:FIHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the December 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 490,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelis Insurance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelis Insurance in the third quarter worth $6,424,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelis Insurance by 306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 51,419 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP raised its holdings in Fidelis Insurance by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 248,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 106,845 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelis Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $1,196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelis Insurance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FIHL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelis Insurance from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fidelis Insurance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Fidelis Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. Fidelis Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53.

Fidelis Insurance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Fidelis Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 10.10%.

Fidelis Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited, a specialty insurer, provides insurance and reinsurance solutions in Bermuda, the Republic of Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Specialty, Reinsurance, and Bespoke segments. The Specialty segment offers aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property direct and facultative, and other specialty risk solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelis Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelis Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.