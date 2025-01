Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Shares of Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $20.71, but opened at $22.31. Ingram Micro shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 27,938 shares traded.

INGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ingram Micro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Melius began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingram Micro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (β€œIT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

