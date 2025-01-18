Mark Pearson Sells 30,000 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 629,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,536,349.35. The trade was a 4.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Pearson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $1,419,300.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $1,422,900.00.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.43 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Equitable's revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -88.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Equitable by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Equitable by 298.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

