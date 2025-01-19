Bank of Georgia Group (LON:BGEO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Bank of Georgia Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,353.88 ($52.97) and traded as high as GBX 4,740 ($57.67). Bank of Georgia Group shares last traded at GBX 4,610 ($56.09), with a volume of 34,430 shares changing hands.

Bank of Georgia Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,708.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,359.15. The firm has a market cap of £2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 350.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Georgia Group PLC is a FTSE 250 holding company whose subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.