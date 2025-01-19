Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.44. 9,901 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.20.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.
The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.
