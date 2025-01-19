Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL) Trading 3.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.44. 9,901 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.20.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Davis Select Financial ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 327.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Davis Select Financial ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

