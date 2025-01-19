Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.43 and traded as high as $35.49. Global Indemnity Group shares last traded at $34.74, with a volume of 2,302 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $475.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

