Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.54. 60,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 58,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.45.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 343.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,080,000 after buying an additional 112,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

