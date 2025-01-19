Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the December 15th total of 26,700 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Investors Title by 455.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 73.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Title in the third quarter worth $117,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 65.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Investors Title from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Investors Title Stock Up 0.0 %

Investors Title stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.05. The stock had a trading volume of 17,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,748. Investors Title has a 1 year low of $146.41 and a 1 year high of $290.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $428.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Title Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $14.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $57.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.36%. This is an increase from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Investors Title’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.18%.

Investors Title Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.