Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) Director Raymond E. Cabillot Sells 6,820 Shares

Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) Director Raymond E. Cabillot sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $305,945.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 344,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,462,479.38. This represents a 1.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Pro-Dex Stock Up 0.0 %

PDEX stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $59.60.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pro-Dex by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pro-Dex by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Pro-Dex by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in Pro-Dex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 13,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PDEX shares. StockNews.com raised Pro-Dex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Pro-Dex from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pro-Dex

About Pro-Dex

(Get Free Report)

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.