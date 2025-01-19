TCP Asset Management LLC Buys 4,215 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,215 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 991,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares in the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 429,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after buying an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 405,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 353,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after acquiring an additional 208,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 332,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFIP opened at $40.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.38. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $40.22 and a one year high of $42.53.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

