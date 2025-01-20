Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.80.

ALRS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Alerus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Alerus Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alerus Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Institutional Trading of Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 380.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 274,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 58.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,273 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 191.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73,342 shares during the last quarter. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.63 and a beta of 0.71. Alerus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alerus Financial will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alerus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 500.03%.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Alerus Financial, National Association that engages in the provision of various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Mortgage, Retirement and Benefit Services, and Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

