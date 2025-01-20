Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Short Interest Down 8.1% in December

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the December 15th total of 12,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 397,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $668,579.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,884,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,645,585.36. This represents a 3.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.27. 1,269,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,264. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.02.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.88 million. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FATE shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fate Therapeutics

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.