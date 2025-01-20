Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,190,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLBE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Global-E Online

Institutional Trading of Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter worth about $220,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global-E Online by 6,424.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,380,000 after acquiring an additional 498,979 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Global-E Online by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 29.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online in the second quarter worth $373,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.10. 866,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.72, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.22. Global-E Online has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.