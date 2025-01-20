Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Updates and Highlights from 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a New York-based biotechnology company, recently issued a press release detailing key updates and highlights presented at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The company furnished the Securities and Exchange Commission with preliminary unaudited financial information for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 as part of their Current Report on Form 8-K.

Among the financial considerations presented by Regeneron, it is expected that both their GAAP and non-GAAP financial results for the fourth quarter of 2024 will reflect an acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) charge of around $14 million on a pre-tax basis. This charge mainly relates to asset acquisitions and is anticipated to have a negative impact on both GAAP and non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2024 by approximately $0.11.

The company alerted investors that acquired IPR&D charges can include various elements like asset acquisitions, premiums on equity securities, and payments related to collaboration and licensing agreements. Regeneron highlighted the uncertainty in forecasting such charges due to the fluctuating nature of these transactions.

It was emphasized that the financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 are subject to finalization and Regeneron’s financial statement closing procedures. The company cautioned that the actual results may differ from the preliminary estimates provided in the press release and the conference presentation.

Regeneron interconnected Item 2.02, which encloses details on Results of Operations and Financial Condition, and Item 7.01, which revolves around Regulation FD Disclosure. The press release and presentation referenced in these sections have been furnished as Exhibits to the Current Report on Form 8-K.

It is important to note that the information included in the Current Report, the press release, and the related presentation (Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2), although disclosed to the SEC, are not categorized under “filed” materials based on Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company outlined that these materials are not incorporated into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933 unless specifically referred to in such filings.

Regeneron concluded by issuing forward-looking statements cautioning about the uncertainties and risks surrounding future events and performance. The company underscored its commitment to update any forward-looking statements based on new information or events. Additionally, Regeneron discussed non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this report, emphasizing their use as supplemental tools rather than substitutes for GAAP measures.

