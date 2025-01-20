Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Scheid Vineyards (OTCMKTS:SVINGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Scheid Vineyards Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SVIN opened at $4.75 on Monday. Scheid Vineyards has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a market cap of $4.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.17.

Scheid Vineyards Company Profile

Scheid Vineyards Inc manufactures and sells wine in the United States. The company operates vineyards in Monterey and San Benito counties of California. It offers red, white, reserve, dessert wines, as well as accessories, such as wine glass. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Salinas, California.

