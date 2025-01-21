Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.19 and last traded at $6.19, with a volume of 613307 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCGLY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCGLY

Société Générale Société anonyme Price Performance

Société Générale Société anonyme Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.24.

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, corporates, and institutional clients in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management, and equipment and vendor finance services; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.