Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.143-0.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.2 billion-$7.2 billion.

CHT stock opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.20. Chunghwa Telecom has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

