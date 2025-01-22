IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 45.71 ($0.56) and traded as high as GBX 51.70 ($0.64). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.63), with a volume of 1,865,269 shares changing hands.

IP Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18. The company has a market capitalization of £516.39 million, a PE ratio of -235.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.82.

About IP Group

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

