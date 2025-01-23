Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $941,175.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $941,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,057.24. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 17th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $961,275.00.
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $997,350.00.
- On Monday, January 13th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $946,950.00.
- On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $977,175.00.
- On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $990,300.00.
- On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00.
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $979,125.00.
Agilysys Stock Performance
Shares of AGYS stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90.
Institutional Trading of Agilysys
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
