Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $941,175.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $941,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 248,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,057.24. This trade represents a 2.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agilysys alerts:

On Friday, January 17th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $961,275.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $997,350.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $946,950.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $977,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $990,300.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $979,125.00.

Agilysys Stock Performance

Shares of AGYS stock opened at $100.67 on Thursday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.90.

Institutional Trading of Agilysys

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73,149.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agilysys by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 66.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AGYS. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Agilysys from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGYS

Agilysys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.