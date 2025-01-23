BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07, Zacks reports. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 13.92%.

BancFirst Trading Up 0.4 %

BANF traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $121.24. 119,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.06. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $132.29.

BancFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $567,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 306,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,833,604. This trade represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dennis L. Brand sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,500. This trade represents a 10.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,869 shares of company stock worth $14,309,535. 33.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of BancFirst from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

