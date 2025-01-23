BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.58. BRF shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 401,131 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

BRF Stock Performance

BRF Cuts Dividend

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. BRF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.93%.

Institutional Trading of BRF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRFS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in BRF by 534.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,623,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after buying an additional 3,894,533 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BRF by 660.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,373 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of BRF by 886.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 230,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 207,262 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in BRF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $826,000. 4.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

