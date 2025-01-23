CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $465.11, but opened at $443.55. CACI International shares last traded at $424.27, with a volume of 168,295 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on CACI. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $540.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.67. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 23.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CACI International by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in CACI International by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CACI International by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in CACI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

