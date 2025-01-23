D. Boral Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Pineapple Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Pineapple Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PAPL opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.59. Pineapple Financial has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of Pineapple Financial

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pineapple Financial stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PAPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Total Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Pineapple Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pineapple Financial Company Profile

Pineapple Financial Inc operates as a mortgage technology and brokerage company in Canada. The company provides mortgage brokerage services and technology solutions to Canadian mortgage agents, brokers, sub-brokers, brokerages, and consumers; and mortgage consultation services through field agents. It also operates MyPineapple, a technology platform that allows users to conduct their brokerage services.

