Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a payout ratio of 40.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.7%.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 74,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,933. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $14.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.97. The stock has a market cap of $503.95 million, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director Annette Catino sold 22,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $288,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,567.36. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $12.50 to $14.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

(Get Free Report)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.