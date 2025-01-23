Skinvisible, Inc. Reports Significant Achievements and Licensing Success

Skinvisible, Inc., a company specializing in topical and transdermal pharmaceutical research and development, recently announced notable achievements and advancements. On January 23, 2025, the company issued a press release highlighting its progress in 2024 and 2025, particularly focusing on its license agreement with Quoin Pharmaceuticals and the successful treatment of Netherton Syndrome.

In a strategic move, Skinvisible granted Quoin Pharmaceuticals an exclusive, royalty-bearing license to utilize its proprietary Invisicare® drug delivery technology for select rare skin diseases, including Netherton Syndrome. This disorder impacts the skin, hair, and immune system and lacks an approved treatment or cure. Quoin is responsible for securing FDA and other regulatory approvals for marketing the products in the US and globally. Upon FDA or EU approval, Skinvisible stands to receive a $5 million milestone payment, along with ongoing royalties from sales.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Skinvisible’s licensee, recently reported significant progress with its product QRX003, utilizing Skinvisible’s Invisicare technology in the treatment of Netherton Syndrome. Key developments include FDA clearance for a comprehensive study at Northwestern University, notable clinical improvements in both open-label and pediatric studies, an expansion of studies to other countries, and the licensing of the product in 60 countries.

Terry Howlett, President and CEO of Skinvisible, expressed optimism about the potential FDA approval for the formulation incorporating Invisicare delivery technology, indicating a shared commitment to bringing innovative treatments to Netherton Syndrome patients globally. Skinvisible continues to explore partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotech companies to introduce topical and transdermal formulations, such as the envisaged transdermal obesity therapies, further broadening the applications of its delivery platform.

For those interested in learning more about Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, potential partnerships, or investment opportunities, inquiries can be directed to [email protected]. Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals, focused on licensing proprietary topical and transdermal formulations through its Invisicare technology, maintains its dedication to providing enhanced delivery solutions for various healthcare applications.

The press release included in the 8-K filing emphasized the forward-looking nature of the statements, mentioning possible product developments and market acceptance alongside potential risks tied to an emerging company. Interested individuals are encouraged to explore additional information on Skinvisible, Inc., including its various dermatology related formulations, by visiting www.skinvisible.com.

