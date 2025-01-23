Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12,448.9% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $82.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $52.02 and a 1-year high of $87.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

In other news, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total value of $602,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 224,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.72, for a total transaction of $18,541,853.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,166,992 shares in the company, valued at $96,533,578.24. This trade represents a 16.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock worth $53,972,452. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

