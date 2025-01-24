Invesco Asia Trust (LON:IAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Invesco Asia Trust (LON:IAT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 5.32 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Invesco Asia Trust had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 56.35%.

Invesco Asia Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Invesco Asia Trust stock traded down GBX 1.01 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 338.99 ($4.19). 32,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 340.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 332.50. The company has a market capitalization of £219.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4,237.38 and a beta of 0.64. Invesco Asia Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 287.88 ($3.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 358 ($4.42).

Invesco Asia Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.90 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Invesco Asia Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18,750.00%.

About Invesco Asia Trust

Managed by Ian Hargreaves and Fiona Yang, the Company’s objective is to provide long-term capital growth and income by investing in a diversified portfolio of Asian and Australasian companies. The Company aims to achieve growth in its Net Asset Value (NAV) in excess of the Benchmark Index, the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index (total return, net of withholding tax, in sterling terms).

