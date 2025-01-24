Traders Buy High Volume of Beyond Call Options (NYSE:BYON)

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 11,447 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 77% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,472 call options.

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 156,985 shares of Beyond stock in a transaction on Sunday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 365,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,426.10. This trade represents a 75.28 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

BYON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus cut shares of Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Beyond from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

BYON stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $7.89. 2,106,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,887. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $363.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.74. Beyond has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

