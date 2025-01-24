IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.04.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

