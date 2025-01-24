KeyCorp Has Optimistic Outlook of Boot Barn Q4 Earnings

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Owens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.17. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.80 per share.

BOOT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Williams Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

BOOT opened at $168.24 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $71.54 and a 12-month high of $169.83. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.71.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. The trade was a 61.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,132,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 676,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Boot Barn by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 495,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 420,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

