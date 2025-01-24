LexAurum Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) by 151.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 691,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 417,055 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Precigen worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,872,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Precigen by 82.5% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,775,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after buying an additional 1,706,815 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 149,829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Precigen by 94.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 190.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 189,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 124,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGEN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PGEN opened at $1.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Precigen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.93. The company has a market cap of $392.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

