Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Super Group (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGHC. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Super Group from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Super Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of SGHC opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.12 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. Super Group has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGHC. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Super Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,234,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,418 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Super Group by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Super Group by 106.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 116,740 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Super Group by 141.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 157,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

